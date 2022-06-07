Is Fortnite Finally Getting A First-Person Mode?

It seems like players longing for a first-person camera mode in Fortnite might finally about to have their prayers answered. According to a reliable Fortnite source, the massively popular battle royale game may finally be getting an option for players to switch views from the traditional third-person camera.

The option to play the game in first-person mode has never yet been possible in Fortnite, something that has always set the game apart from similar battle royale titles that operate as first-person shooters. However, it seems as though this may become an option for players who prefer their action directly over the barrel of their weapon.

According to prominent Fortnite leaks source and data miner HYPEX, Epic Games are apparently working on a first-person camera mode right now. It’s clearly early days, but it’s news that seems to have gone down pretty well with the community either way.

FIRST PERSON CAMERA IN FORTNITE



This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes 👀 pic.twitter.com/PIRRmdLyp0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 7, 2022

While this information of course hasn’t been confirmed in any official capacity, it wouldn’t be the first time that HYPEX has tweeted out information that’s later turned out to be correct. It’s clearly a potentially popular move, with the tweet already receiving almost 15,000 likes and a whole host of pretty hyped replies. We’ll just have to wait and see if Epic gives any kind of confirmation on this and whether or not the FPS mode actually makes its way into the game. It does appear to only be in the very early stages of development, if HYPEX’s information turns out to be accurate.

Elsewhere, Fortnite’s newest season has just got underway. Chapter 3: Season 3 launched yesterday and has brought a variety of changes to the island, both in terms of exploration zones and weapons. There’s also a brand new Battle Pass for players to work their way through, with Darth Vader and Indiana Jones skins on the way pretty soon as well. It looks like there’s plenty more to come from the world’s most famous battle royale game.

