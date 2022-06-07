Elder Scrolls Online New Chapter High Isle Gets Epic Launch Cinematic

High Isle, the latest year-long adventure in action roleplaying game The Elder Scrolls Online launched for PC, Mac and Google Stadia users yesterday and it looks like Zenimax and Bethesda are keen to ramp up the hype with the brand new cinematic trailer that just dropped.

High Isle is the game’s 2022 chapter expansion and kicks off a year of content for players of The Elder Scrolls Online. While Stadia, PC and Mac gamers can get straight into the adventures as of yesterday, those wishing to set sail to the brand new zone of the Systres Archipelago on consoles will have to bide their time a bit longer.

The expansion doesn’t launch on Xbox and PlayStation until June 21st, but for now, console gamers can console themselves (pun somewhat intended) with the rather epic looking cinematic that just launched to celebrate the release of High Isle. In it, we get to see some pretty action-packed fight scenes as three adventurers defend the island from an impending fate. Check it out right here.

High Isle will introduce a range of new story content, challenges, events and trials to The Elder Scrolls Online. There will also be two new unlockable companions, Ember and Isobel Veloise, for players to get to know and recruit. There’ll be a world event known as Volcanic Vents, which as can be seen in the cinematic, may form a key part of High Isle’s overarching story as the year progresses.

Also new to proceedings in ESO will be the Tales of Tribute deckbuilding PvE and PvP card game, which will be introduced as part of the expansion as another way for players to spend their time when not exploring all that the High Isle zones have to offer. Honestly, it looks like there’s going to be plenty to do for Elder Scrolls players who are getting the High Isle chapter. We’ll be keeping an eye on further news and updates from Bethesda this weekend, when the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase kicks off on Sunday, June 12th.

