Amazon’s Nintendo Online & MicroSD Bundle is Dirt Cheap

Amazon currently has one of the best deals on a microSD card and Nintendo Switch Online bundle. The bundle will give you a 128GB SanDisk micro SD card along with a 12-month Family membership to Nintendo Switch Online for only $35. The standard price for the bundle is $70.

It’s unclear exactly long the deal will be available, and it currently only seems available in the US. Regardless, for those able to snag it, it’s a great deal.

The microSD card included in this deal is arguably one of the best you can get. Primarily made for the Nintendo Switch system, it’s decorated with a nice little Mario mushroom design in Nintendo’s staple red shade. It will read speeds up to 100MB/s which is more than enough. As Nintendo Switch fans know, a microSD is the most needed accessory for the Switch as the built-in 64GB won’t get you very far. If you’re in the market for a hefty new microSD card then you’re in luck, as Amazon also has the card on its own for $21.

The Nintendo Switch Online service is required if you want to play any games with online multiplayer. Additional bonuses for subscribing include cloud backups for gameplay data, a companion mobile app that allows you to voice chat, and access to over 70 NES and SNES titles that are playable at any time. For the price, it’s a service worth having.

Be sure to grab this deal while it’s still available!

