Need for Speed 22 to Be Announced This Week?

Summer Game Fest is fast approaching, with the event scheduled to take place on Thursday the 9th of June. As usual, there will be plenty of game reveals and one of them could be Need for Speed 22.

Every year around this time is when the mini-festivals take place, usually led by the statement piece, the well-known E3 event. As we previously learned, E3 won’t be happening this June, giving other gaming festivals the chance to take center stage, one of them being Summer Game Fest.

Don’t get too excited–it has already been stated that this week’s Summer Game Fest will not be filled with unannounced games, instead focusing on games that have already been talked about. This news will no doubt upset some of you, but it also means that you may be able to anticipate what games will be showcased.

One of the games that have been spoken about for some time now and looks like a shoo-in for a big announcement is Need for Speed 22, just one of many titles that our Twitter source has claimed will be revealed. Read PR agent Robert Serrano’s Twitter thread below.

What to expect from #SummerGameFest on June 9th



Need For Speed

Announcement Trailer – Release Date [November 2022]



One Piece Odyssey

Gameplay Trailer – Release Date [end of 2022]



Nightingale

Release Date Trailer [Q2 2023]



Persona 5

PC Release Trailer



5/ pic.twitter.com/5KQEjzLRyQ — Roberto Serrano' 🇺🇦☮️🙏🏻 | 📊🎮🍿 (@geronimo_73_) June 6, 2022

EA has not released a Need for Speed game since 2009 with Need for Speed Heat – a game that wasn’t received particularly well and was definitely not a return to form for the series. The Need for Speed series has struggled for several years; those successful days of Underground 1&2, Most Wanted, and Carbon are long gone, maybe never to be reached again.

But fans of the series are forever loyal, and this potential 2022 game could be the one that revives the series from the ashes and revolutionizes Need for Speed once again – wishful thinking, we know. Make sure you try and catch Summer Game Fest. More details might just be revealed.

Source