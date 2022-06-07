Could Revitalized Daredevil Series Go For “Lighter” Tone On Disney+?

If you look at comics as a whole, and by that we mean the true entirety of comics from various makers/publishers, you’re going to see that many have very different “tones”. Some are meant to be funny, many are made to be serious in tone or touch on “darker themes”, and a huge bulk have superheroes that tow different tones themselves. Which is often reflected in the adaptations that happen in movies, TV shows, and video games. And that brings us…to Daredevil.

Because when Netflix went their own route with an adaptation, they went dark, brooding, bloody, and violent, and it absolutely got a lot of praise for taking that position. But now, it’s coming back via Disney+, and many are weighing in on whether a “lighter tone” could be applied due to the platform’s overall “branding”.

Ms. Marvel producer Sana Amanant was an editor on the Mark Waid run of Daredevil that is highly praised to this day. And that is why she feels Disney+ could, if not should, go this route.

“I don’t see why not! Mark Waid’s run was pretty seminal,” Amanat said in a recent interview. “We’ve never seen that kind of story and I love the spin on that and it was such an unexpected take on the character. In the same way, I wouldn’t be surprised if they did something like that in the MCU. Why not? We like to take risks and this is the fun part of exploring multiple stories. So maybe.”

She’s not wrong that Daredevil has played both the light and dark sides of the character in the past. The catch though is that since this is technically a continuation of the Netflix run, some might want the “darker tone” to continue. Plus, many other Disney+ shows would balance this out with their lighter tones (see: Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk).

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Source: Murphy’s Multiverse