Minions: Rise of Gru Receives New Official Trailer, Set to Hit Theaters Later This Month

Universal Studios has released the latest official trailer for Illumination’s upcoming movie — Minions: Rise of Gru. The movie was originally set to release back on July 3, 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the studio decided to delay the movie to a safer time.

The time is finally approaching its new release date of June 30th, 2022. The delay was a smart move, and fans of the Despicable Me franchise have been itching to see what Illimnation does with this Minions sequel. If you have not yet heard of the movie, this will be a prequel to Gru, the main character in the Despicable Me franchise. We will finally get to see how Gru becomes the master supervillain he does in the original trilogy, while also learning how he gained the trust of his ‘minions’.

Check out the official trailer for Minions: Rise of Gru down below:

Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It’s not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions. Minions: Rise of Gru hits theaters later this month on June 30th. Are you a fan of the Despicable Me franchise? Excited for the Minion sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

