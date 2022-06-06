Madden NFL 23 Official Gameplay Trailer Details New Field Sense Mechanics

EA Sports have released the official gameplay trailer for one of their biggest sports titles, Madden NFL 23. The new trailer comes with a ton of new gameplay footage and a look into the game’s updated visuals.

The trailer is a pretty hefty one, clocking in at nearly 5 minutes long, but this time around viewers will get a good in-depth look into the game. The biggest change made to Madden NFL 23, is the new foundation gameplay mechanic Field Sense. This will provide players with authentic fielding plays that will feel unique to each scenario. In addition, players will have new in-game features they must relearn such as skill-based passing, 360 cuts, WR vs DB battles, and the hit everything mechanic. The trailer goes pretty in-depth about the changes made to this entry in the series and it seems very promising.

Check out the official gameplay trailer for Madden 23 down below:

FieldSENSE furthers John Madden’s vision of sharing “real” football. It’s an all-new foundation for ultra-realistic gameplay and equips players with more control at every position, producing authentic results on every play, only on PlayStation®5 and XBox Series X|S versions.

EA Sports recently released another trailer for Madden NFL 23, which was more of a reveal of the Football title. The reveal trailer showcased new gameplay modes in the upcoming Madden NFL 23 including the long-awaited revamped Franchise mode, Face of the Franchise: The League, and Madden Ultimate Team. If you haven’t got the chance to check out the reveal trailer, make sure you do so right here!

Madden NFL 23 is available worldwide on August 19, 2022, on PlayStation and Xbox Platforms.

