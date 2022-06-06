Patch Updates For WWE 2K22 Now Live

The latest set of patch updates for WWE 2K22 is out now and they’re bringing some highly-anticipated content to the arena. Along with a wealth of bug fixes and stability improvements for the game, the latest update, Patch 1.14, also introduces 14 free FaZe Clan-branded apparel items.

#WWE2K22 Patch Update 1.14 is out & it addresses some of our most popular community feedback!!



⭐ 14 free @FaZeClan -branded apparel in Community Creations

⭐ Addressed gameplay concerns

⭐ Improved overall experience



AND MORE! Thanks for your patience! https://t.co/k8R2qds3CV pic.twitter.com/kAUxnK2iig — #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) June 6, 2022

Perhaps most importantly, the new update sets out to address some of the community’s biggest concerns with WWE 2K22, notably those of load times, animation issues, character hair physics and other bugs that have left some players highly disgruntled. Reaction on Twitter has been somewhat muted, with many users questioning the addition of FaZe Clan (a popular esports organisation) items over concerns raised regarding gameplay and stability. However, the latest fixes may go some way to addressing these, so we’ll have to wait and see how the game runs and is received after this new update.

Check out some of the key patch notes from the updates on the WWE 2K22 website right here.

General

Added 14 free FaZe Clan-branded apparel items to Community Creations

Improvements to load times for players with a large collection of downloaded custom content

Gameplay

Updated moveset information and categories for existing and new DLC Superstars

Addressed reported concerns of crashes during table matches

Addressed reported concerns with table interactions

Updated reversals to a few moves to address reported concerns with reversal windows being too small or not appearing

Addressed reported concerns where the Superstar is unable to attack during a match

Addressed reported concerns where the reversals were putting the defender in the wrong position after the reversal

Addressed reported concerns regarding new DLC animations clipping or misaligned.

Addressed reported concerns with run-ins/breakouts for new DLC characters

Addressed reported concerns with managers during entrances

Addressed reported concerns where the AI was not utilizing Pin Combos for some moves.

Online

Addressed reported concerns regarding Uploads in Community Creations.

Addressed reported concerns regarding Downloads in Community Creations.

Addressed reported concerns regarding searching by Creators in Community Creations.

Addressed reported concerns regarding the lobby timer with Controlled Partners.

Create

Addressed reported concerns regarding attire for various Superstars

Addressed reported concerns regarding support for added DLC characters

Improved stability throughout Create Modes

Universe

Improved stability when using custom Superstar in Universe

MyGM

Improved stability in MyGM

Addressed reported concerns regarding crashes during load

Showcase

Addressed a reported concern where the match objective wasn’t completed after a diving attack was successful

