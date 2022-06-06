Is a Crash Bandicoot Brawler on the Way?

Who doesn’t love that troublesome little marsupial? Well, a recent accidental leak could have potentially revealed the return of the fan’s favorite character in the shape of a Crash Bandicoot brawler game. E3 was last week but think of that as the opening of the gateway to a lot more reveals in the coming weeks.

This new leak we speak of is something that could lead to one of these huge announcements, the potential of a new Crash Bandicoot game. But it’s not just any old Crash game because this is a multiplayer brawler from developers Toys for Bob.

The leak came via the Windows Central Gaming Podcast, with host Jez Corden saying the following:

“New Crash? I wonder where you got that information from? I wasn’t supposed to leak that… I think we could see a new Crash Bandicoot, and not only is it going to be a new Crash Bandicoot, but it’s [also] going to be a multiplayer Crash Bandicoot… It’s like a four-player brawler almost but Crash oriented.”

This could be the start of something magical, who needs Smash Bros. anymore when Crash and his pals are in town. Although, it will be interesting to see what characters would be included – fingers crossed for the baby polar bear.

There is no sign of a proper name for the game although ‘Crash Bandicoot Brawler’ could be a good one (we’d best trademark that, quick). You can watch the full episode below, and if you do watch, you will see that Corden can’t remember the actual name (you’re not kidding anyone). The only other information that Corden revealed was that it could be coming sometime soon, but we’ll just have to sit patiently and find out what the outcome really is.

It will be exciting to see a new iteration of Crash, it’s needed a shake-up for some years and this could be the perfect chance to do that. Let’s see what happens anyway.

Source