How Much Storage Do You Need For Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Following on the heels of its best-selling Fire Emblem entry to date, Nintendo announced Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes in February of 2022. The game is a Warriors-style or Musou spin-off of Fire Emblem: Three Houses where players will engage in 1-vs-1000 battles. The trailer debuts a new protagonist named Shez, a dual-wielding mercenary. It also teases the game’s villain, the Ashen Demon, which will appear as a male or female Byleth depending on the player’s choice.

Fire Emblem fans won’t have long to wait to get their hands on this game. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is scheduled for release on June 24, 2022. As with every other mainline Fire Emblem title, the game will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. Considering Switch systems only come with 32GB of internal storage, it’s always prudent to consider how much space a given game is going to occupy.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will be 15.6GB, meaning it will take up nearly half of the internal storage on a Nintendo Switch. For context, Fire Emblem: Three Houses is 10.9GB. Even The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild only uses 14.4GB. Fortunately, the Switch’s storage can easily be upgraded with an SD card, so if you’re looking to purchase Fire Emblem Warriors, now is the time to make sure you’ll have room on your Switch to accommodate it.

Digital and physical editions of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes are currently up for preorder at major retailers at the usual $59.99 price. A limited-edition bundle (including the game, five acrylic figurines, an art book, and more) appears to only be available in Europe for the time being.