The Island Is Vibin’ In Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 3

The famous Battle Royale island in Fortnite has been transformed into a gigantic party isle to celebrate the arrival of Chapter 3: Season 3. After yesterday’s end-of-season finale event Collision, the new season of Chapter 3 has kicked off with a new launch trailer and some new additions to the game, as well as the return of some old favourites.

Season 3’s theme is ‘Vibin’, and the island has a new look to complement the party vibes. Players can explore the brand new Reality Falls area, a lush forest biome with bouncy mushrooms, trees of purple, waterfalls, loot-filled caverns, and geysers players can spring from. In the middle of this area is the Reality Tree, which is apparently going to have various effects on the island as the season draws on. You can check out the official launch trailer clip for Chapter 3: Season 3 right here to get a feel for the new Vibin’ vibe.

Players will also be able to plant Reality Seeds that will grow into Reality Saplings, gorgeously detailed sprouts that drop loot. Each time players weed their saplings, the loot that drops will improve, so make sure you bring your green thumb as well as your A-game when jumping into the next battle royale match.

The return of the Ballers means that players now have a new mode of transportation and what’s more, they’ve been tweaked to have boosted health, be able to float on water, and also now run on a battery charge. In terms of traversal, those who fancy getting back to nature will also now be able to ride on the back of wolves and boars that they encounter on the island.

In terms of weapons, players can try out the brand new Two-Shot Shotgun, the Hammer Assault Rifle and the Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR) for extreme firepower. Also, there’ll be some returning weaponry this season, including the Sidearm Pistol, Revolver, Auto Shotgun, Striker Pump Shotgun, Stinger SMG, Combat SMG, Ranger Assault Rifle, Striker Burst Rifle, Heavy Sniper Rifle, Grenade, Firefly Jar, Harpoon Gun, Shadow Tracker (Exotic weapon), Marksman Six Shooter (Exotic weapon), The Dub (Exotic weapon), Boom Sniper Rifle (Exotic weapon) and the Shockwave Grenades.

You can check out all the information on Season 3, including all of the new skins that are coming to the new Battle Pass (Darth Vader and Indiana Jones, anyone?) over at the official Fortnite website.

Source