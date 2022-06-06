James Gunn Talks Chris Pratt’s Speech At The End Of GOTG Filming

I knew of this article because @prattprattpratt gave a beautiful speech on the last day of shooting Vol 3 where he listed off a minute’s worth of headlines & quotes like this. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 5, 2022

Surprises are something that no one expects, but when they happen, and they happen well, they’re remembered fondly. The Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole was as surprise at first because something like this to the scale that Marvel/Disney were attempting had never been done before. But even within the grand scale of that universe were major surprises that no one expected. And easily one of the biggest ones was when James Gunn was hired to bring the Guardians of the Galaxy to life.

This was during Phase 2 of the MCU, and the reaction online was, “Who are the Guardians of the Galaxy?” While that is odd to ask now, it was a very fair question back then. As those characters were incredibly niche in comics at one time and some people knew some of the characters only because of things like Marvel vs. Capcom.

When this was asked about on Twitter to James Gunn, he noted that at the end of filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 (which is going to be Gunn’s end with these characters and has teased many major things happening in it), Chris Pratt delivered a speech at the end of it all and highlighted all the articles that basically bashed the attempt at making the Guardians of the Galaxy happen.

The message to which was very clear, they didn’t understand what the cast and crew were about to do, and they were totally going to blow their minds. And they did. In fact, Gunn reminded them that the original GOTG outperformed all the other Avengers originals (Iron Man, Captain America, Thor) in their first movies, and they were much more renown characters.

What this goes to show is that if you put the right team together, and have the right amount of passion, you can make anything a success. Especially if you have a killer soundtrack. Just saying.

Source: Twitter