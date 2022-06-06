Netflix Releases New Full-Length Trailer for Resident Evil Series

Netflix has released a new trailer for their highly anticipated video game adaptation series — Resident Evil. The full-length trailer showcases everything fans would want to see – Zombies, Umbrella, and a creepy world fitting for the franchise.

The Resident Evil Netflix series is set to release onto the streaming service later this Summer on July 14. Netflix has said on the new Resident Evil horror series, “The Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie. This is now the third trailer released for the show, if you want to check out the previous two teaser trailers, you can check them out right here!

Check out the new trailer for Netflix’s Resident Evil series down below:

The world ended a long time ago…



Resident Evil premieres July 14 #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/9fKecvrWOg — Netflix (@netflix) June 6, 2022

In related Resident Evil news, Capcom has announced the heavily rumored remake for one of their fan-favorite titles in the series, Resident Evil 4. Announced last week during Sony’s Stae of Play, the developers released a brand new trailer showcasing Leon in a high-definition showing. The trailer showcases epic moments from the original title, and while it still is a way out from release, fans can finally rest easy knowing that the game is indeed real. Learn more about the Resident Evil 4 remake right here!

Netflix’s Resident Evil series plans to hit the streaming site later this Summer on July 14th. Are you excited about the upcoming horror series? Let us know in the comments below!

