Stranger Things Creators Warn That “Everyone’s Life” Is In Jeopardy When Season 4 Returns

There are a lot of things that make Stranger Things so special, not the least of which are the characters that help fill it (and the actors that bring them to life.) But without a doubt, one of the best things about the series is the simple fact that they are committed to being a horror franchise. At times it may not seem like they are that, but then you watch something like Vol.1 of season 4 and you realize…yeah, it’s a horror show.

And that is part of the reason why people are so fixated on trying to get to watch Vol.2. Where there are two supersized episodes awaiting them and will answer questions and setup the final season. But, according to creators The Duffer Brothers, you all shouldn’t be in that big of a hurry. As this season was meant to be a true “horror film”:

“A lot of [the darker tone] was driven by the fact that we had these — I still call them kids, even though I know they’re not kids, but they feel like my kids — is that they were heading into high school. And it felt like the right time to put them into a full-blown horror film,” Matt Duffer said.

“We’re dealing with darker themes, and issues that come along with being a teenager, because for at least Ross and I, and I think for most people, high school is a challenging time. And you’re experiencing a lot of dark emotions for the first time.”

And as for those “kids” of the Duffers, they’re in danger, they all are:

“We wanted the whole season to feel like everybody is in jeopardy. And we felt like that was something you couldn’t really do as well when they were these cute little kids. But now, you know, everybody’s life is on the line.”

Now, that obviously doesn’t mean that EVERYONE is going to die, as we know Season 5 is coming. But that could mean that some unexpected deaths or sacrifices are going to be made. We’ll find out on July 1st.

