Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Will Include ‘Thousands’ Of Banter Lines

Fans of the Warhammer franchise and FPS fans have both been eagerly anticipating the release of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Developer Fatshark is creating a cooperative shooter set in the city of Tertium. A sinister force is attempting to take over the city and it’s up to the players to stop this threat before chaos ensues.

Fatshark has developed a strong pedigree by creating cooperative shooters like Warhammer: Vermintide 2. This means that fan expectations are high for the developer’s latest game.

One of the features that stands out most in the Vermintide games is how the player characters can joke and banter with one another. Thankfully, it seems like Fatshark is taking this to the next level for Darktide. Despite the fact that characters in Darktide will be customizable, there will be a lot of spoken dialogue. Each class has numerous voice profiles to choose from, which Creative Consultant Matthew Ward says will result in “thousands upon thousands of banter lines.”

The developer blog goes into greater detail about the work that is going into voiceovers for Darktide. It includes plenty of YouTube videos that show off the range of vocal performances that will be included in the game.

Narrative Director Mårten Stormdal explains, “It’s something we’ve had in mind from the start, through writing, casting, and direction. In fact, given the sheer range of voice profiles in the game – we probably can’t tell you the precise number that will be live at launch, but it’s plenty – and the quantity of voice lines (it’s a lot – we hate hearing the same lines again and again when we’re gaming) players will find plenty to fall in love with.”

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is set to release on PC and Xbox Series X|S on September 13th. Fatshark has teased that fans can expect to see a new look at the game during the upcoming Summer Games Fest this week.

