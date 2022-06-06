The Gotham Knights Game Has Nothing To Do With The TV Show

Gotham Knights is a new DC Comics action-adventure game being developed by WB Games Montreal. It’s set in a Gotham where Batman has perished and it’s up to the younger members of the Bat family to protect the city. A trailer for a new TV show, also called Gotham Knights, was recently released. Much like the game, it also involves a story based on the premise that Batman has died and left Gotham to be protected by the younger heroes.

However, after the trailer for the newest CW superhero TV show was revealed the fan response was mostly negative. WB Games Montreal has now made it clear that its game and the TV show are completely separate from each other.

In an official Tweet, the studio said, “The #GothamKnights game and the upcoming TV show of the same name are separate projects with no connection to one another. We can’t wait for you to experience the action of our Gotham Knights soon.”

It’s understandable why the studio would want to avoid any confusion between the two projects. Despite having the same name and a similar premise, there are some key differences. The Gotham Knights game will involve the threat of a dangerous group called the Court of Owls. On the other hand, the TV show is following Damian Wayne teaming up with some of the children of Batman villains. The TV show is also not based on any specific DC Comics storylines in the same way that the Gotham Knights game is.

The Gotham Knights game is releasing later this year, while the TV show of the same name will be airing sometime next year. Hopefully, that leaves enough space between the two projects to avoid any confusion for audiences.

Gotham Knights is an open-world action-RPG set in Gotham city. Players will be able to play the game alone or in cooperative multiplayer with a friend when the game launches on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5 on October 25th.

