Ms. Marvel Exec Producer Talks Character’s Power Change

In just a few days, Ms. Marvel gets her live-action debut, and many are excited for it. There is a catch to this though. Because while the character herself (Kamala Khan) does seem like her comic book self, her superpowers in the Disney+ series is…much different.

In the show, she gets a family heirloom that gives her “cosmic” powers. In the comics, she’s an Inhuman (who aren’t in the 616 movie universe currently) who can grow her body via the “Embiggen” ability as it is known. But one of the executive producers of the show talked about the power swap and how it came to be:

“Well, yeah, I mean when we came into the project it was written in the script that she had, ‘hard light,’ without really describing too much of it,” Ms. Marvel executive producer Adil El Arbi said”It was a challenge then trying to design it, to get it, obviously with the whole production team. What does that mean? How do you translate it or, in fact, adapt and put a kind of homage to the same powers she had in the comic book? It was different visually. It was also very cool, that lighting effect and all that. We still try to do that homage, like she still had a form of the embiggen hands. In episode 2, she has all of the sudden a break out of her nose with that powers and she doesn’t control and her body is changing and all of that. So, all things that were very important in the comic book but you see that there, too. It was challenging but it was also very exciting because this is what makes Marvel really Marvel, super powers and make it cool, and even if it’s different, you’re still going to see a lot of similarities.”

You’ll be able to judge for yourself about the power swap when the show premieres on June 8th.

