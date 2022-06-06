Street Fighter & Mortal Kombat Almost Had A Crossover?

OH …. the stories I can tell you about how we tried to make this happen. 🙏 Perhaps for another day. MKvSF https://t.co/zvvmA0KwI7 — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 3, 2022

At one point in time, there was very little to be had by doing certain crossovers outside of basic cameos. Never forget that at one time, Sonic and Mario were the fiercest of rivals, and now they’re not just in Smash Bros together, but they’ve done multiple Olympics game together. And in regards to the fighting game franchises, they’ve been doing crossovers amongst all brands and styles (see: Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl and Multiversus for proof of this), that many are wondering why there hasn’t been a true crossover with Street Fighter…and Mortal Kombat.

This was brought up after the recent Street Fighter 6 trailer that showcased a shot Ryu doing an X-Ray-style attack to a foe and a fan went “Finish him!” To which, Ed Boon noted that there WAS an attempt to make these games crossover. Sadly, it obviously didn’t happen, but, that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen now.

Obviously, not unlike Sonic and Mario, these two are series rivals. Street Fighter was first, but then Mortal Kombat made a big splash due to its brutality, violence, and killer Fatalities. These two have a lot of differences, but that doesn’t mean that it can’t cross with one another if they tried.

The big concern no doubt will be what happened with the SF X Tekken crossovers that happened/didn’t happen. The first one happened, but the second one got into a serious limbo and never got fully made. So if this did get made, one would have to wonder not only who would make it, but what the “balancing” would be to try and make the two different styles of fighting come together to make it work.

No doubt fans would want this if it’s done right. But will it be done right? Or even better, will it be done at all? We’ll have to wait and see!

Source: Twitter