New Teaser For Ms. Marvel Arrives Online

The future begins with her.

@MsMarvel, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 8 on @DisneyPlus. #MsMarvel pic.twitter.com/ClN1IsWNl7 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 5, 2022

If you’re starving for some more Marvel content (and no, we don’t mean the Morbius re-release that bombed so hard it’s hilarious), you’re in luck. Because this Wednesday is the premiere of Ms. Marvel, featuring the one and only Kamala Khan getting her live-action debut. The character is very much beloved in the fanbase, and many are hoping that actress Iman Vellani is going to rock it as Kamala (all indications are that she will, by a large margin, just saying).

To coincide with its impeding release, we have the newest teaser trailer to show off to you. It’s a mix of old footage and new bits in order to focus on the story that is coming for Kamala. Such as how she gets her “bangle” and thinks she’s meant to have it, and yet she doesn’t know if she’s actually ready to “have the life she’s always wanted.” We also get some great shots of her family and friends and how they are going to be a key part of this show as a whole.

Some of the newer bits however have to deal with the government agents (presumably) who find out about Kamala and seek to bring her in. We also get a quick peek at some of the villains that we’re going to meet in the show. At this point, it’s actually rather interesting that we don’t know too much about the plot overall outside of how this is Kamala’s “coming out party” as a hero. But that might work in the show’s favor.

As for the Twitter line of “The future begins with her”, that’s accurate in various ways. As many feel that Kamala will be the first of many “Young Avengers” or “Champions” that might show up to take the MCU into a new and exciting direction.

Ms. Marvel arrives on Disney+ on June 8th.

Source: Twitter