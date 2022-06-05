Hawkeye Series Was Initially…Darker?

If there was any character who truly deserved to get a Disney+ series for themselves, it was Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye. Why? Because he was basically a non-factor in the original Avengers movie, never got a solo movie (unlike every other main Avenger, yes Black Widow took its sweet time but it happened!) and the character as a whole was only touched on when in the team-up films.

Thus, the Hawkeye Disney+ series was going to be curious to see how it all played out. Depending on who you ask, it was either a very fun series that featured the arrival of Kate Bishop and the return of Kingpin, or it was a series that had a lot of peaks and valleys and tried too hard to be a “Disney show”.

If you’re wondering where they conflict came from, it’s because the show apparently went through a tone shift after a while. As some of the composers, Christophe Beck and Michael Paraskevas, revealed this about the show:

“… there was a bit of an evolution for what the sound of the score was going to be. At first, it was going to be a darker tone, focused on Hawkeye, his despair around the events of the Avengers, and the dark things he went through in his past. But the show, the story, and therefore the score evolved into something much more playful, especially between Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. And the idea that this would be a ‘Christmas in New York’ sort of thing, we took. Whenever there was an opportunity to sprinkle in Christmas magic, we did. Not just the big set pieces we mentioned, but also incorporating classic Christmas textures into what was a more traditional Marvel superhero type of score.”

“More traditional Marvel score” might be very accurate here, and this was very much a “Marvel show” from top to bottom. At present, there isn’t plans for a second season. But…you never know…

Source: BTL News