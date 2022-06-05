Starlight To Get “Satisfying Arc” In The Boys Season 3

The Boys is a series that is…well, it’s very unapologetic. It takes a lot from the Garth Innis source material of the highly controversial comic, but, it’s also updated things to be more modern, progressive in the right ways, and so on. No place is this better shown than with the character of Starlight, played by Erin Moriarty. She had a talk about her character’s arc in The Boys Season 3, and she naturally has a lot of insight on things:

“I think in a sense, we’re always figuring it out,” Moriarty notes “I think there are certain aspects of our personalities that stick, and I think we’re also always evolving and kind of re-identifying ourselves.”

She went on:

“I think season three is a really satisfying season for her and audience members who relate to her because she finds her confidence, and she finds clarity in her placement in this world, as you said, which she’s been trying to figure out,” she adds. “That was satisfying for me to explore because I started this show in my early 20s, and now I’m in my late 20s. And so I’m not unfamiliar with that young woman in your 20s, finding your own voice and finding your confidence and finding your identity. And so I think that she goes through something that’s very relatable and very satisfying. It was very satisfying for me to play.”

For most actors, that’s what you want, a role that you can both identity with, and be satisfied with what happens to them overall. And as fans know, a LOT has happened to Starlight in the first two seasons. Some of which we’re almost afraid to type out. But, she got through it and is now leading the charge on various things, and we can’t wait to see where things end up at the end of The Boys Season 3.

