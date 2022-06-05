I Am Groot Series Gets Release Date!

I Am Groot, Marvel Studios’ Original shorts, coming August 10 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/D1ohYgaQqW — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 5, 2022

If you were to list the “breakout stars” of the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie…well…you could honestly say a lot of names. All five of the main GOTG, Yondu, Nebula, etc. But when the sequel came out, it was Baby Groot that captured that hearts and imaginations of many, especially with the open sequence that really showcased just how much of a “baby” he was. And it is in that vein that we are getting a special series on Disney+ simply called I Am Groot.

Just to be clear on something, I Am Groot will not be a full-fledged series like others on Disney+ in the Marvel universe like Loki, What If…? Moon Knight and what not. Rather, this is going to be a series of shorts that’ll feature Groot getting into mischief while still in his baby form (he was teen Groot by the end of Vol.2 and the last two Avengers movies) and no doubt fans will enjoy that.

While Groot himself (itself?) has been in Marvel Comics for some time, it was James Gunn’s interpretation/interpretations of him that really helped him/it stand out from the crowd and become a beloved character. Which, not so ironically, James Gunn really has a knack for.

Now, if you’re looking for MORE Guardians of the Galaxy action after this set of shorts is done, you’re in luck. Later this year we’re going to get the “Holiday Special” for GOTG and then, next May is when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 comes out and will end the trilogy story that Gunn has set out to make.

After that? The GOTG’s future is a bit unknown. But considering they went from virtual unknowns in the comics community at large to some of the biggest stars of the MCU with a trilogy, animated series, hit video game and now spinoffs and shorts? You can easily say that James Gunn did his job.

Source: Twitter