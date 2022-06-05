Steam Deck Client Update Patch Notes

Check out all the details below,

Valve has released patch notes for a new client update that is now live on the Steam Deck. The update includes improvements to external displays, controllers, and perf. More specifically, developers have added Game Resolution to the settings app, a cursor when using the right trackpad, improved UI, and more.

Steam Deck Client Update: External displays, controllers, and perf updates Patch Notes

Added Game Resolution setting to App Properties, allowing players to override the max display resolution for games, on a a per-game basis

Added mouse cursor (using right trackpad) for built-in web browser interactions when connected to an external display

Improved default aspect ratio behavior for external monitors – games will now default to 1280×800 for 16:10 external displays and 1280×720 for all other external displays

Improved UI performance in game carousels

Improved UI performance when connected to an external display

Improved controller order when using external gamepads to assign the controller slots by the order of input. This should help with compatibility in games which locked onto the Steam Deck controller.

Fixed ‘Enable updated fan control’ toggle not remembering its state across reboots

Fixed Bluetooth controllers not working on the lockscreen

Fixed some formatting issues on the Steam Deck Chord Summary page

Fixed issue preventing deletion of some controller layouts

Temporarily disabled adaptive brightness toggle, as it was causing performance and stability issues. Big thanks to the community for catching this weird bug – we’re working on a fix for it now.

