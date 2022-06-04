Luke Cage Himself Talks “Defenders Reunion”

In the midst of potential revivals like with Daredevil, and the campaigns to bring back shows like Legends of Tomorrow from the depths of cancelation, fans are looking at anything and EVERYTHING to see if there is a clue as to what might be happening. And no better example of this can be found than what happened when the star of Luke Cage, Mike Colter, met up with his former Defenders co-star Kirsten Ritter, aka Jessica Jones.

The two were spotted together and EVERYONE thought it was proof that all the Defenders series were going to be brought back for Disney+. But, as Mike Colter noted…it was just a happy coincidence.

“You know it was funny, we live in a neighborhood really close to each other. And we bumped into each other at a strawberry patch that was like an hour away. We just happened to be in the same place hanging out with our kids. I bumped into another actor that I did not know and he’s like, ‘Oh yeah, Krysten’s here!’ And I thought, they were friends. So I texted her and she pops up in front of me and we hung out, letting the kids play.”

He went on:

“Forget the strawberry patch. I don’t know what’s going on with Marvel,” he admitted. “I loved working with her and I really don’t know anything other than that. That’s it.”

It’s true, that may be it…for now, but there is a chance that both Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, and maybe Punisher (hopefully not Iron Fist) can come back. After all, they’re bringing Daredevil back, and the numbers for the Disney+ originals have been solid. Fans want (most of) the shows to come back from the Netflix era, so you might just see it happen one day.

