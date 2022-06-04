Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition Now Verified on Steam Deck

One of the best RPGs is now fully functional on the Steam Deck

Arguably, one of the best RPG games is now available to play on the Steam Deck, it has been announced.

The Steam Deck has been released for just over 3 months now and each week more and more games are being verified for the device. The latest to add to that list is RPG game Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, ‘verified’ means that the game is fully-functional and supports all of the Steam Deck’s features. Any game can technically be played on the Deck, but if it is not verified it may not run particularly well.

Larian Studios announced the news via Twitter with a tweet that simply reads:

All hands @OnDeck, Godwoken! Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition is now Steam Deck Verified✅

Larian Studios also posted an update on the Steam store stating:

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition is now Steam Deck Verified ✅



If you own a Steam Deck, you’ll now be able to take Divinity: Original Sin 2 on the go for a seamless experience! In a strange and unexpected turn of events, we didn’t even have to break into Valve and steal a Steam Deck to make this happen.

Stock of the Steam Deck is still incredibly scarce, with pre-orders going up until the end of the year, but this is still great news for owners of Valve’s latest device.

Valve are consistently adding new games to its verified list as well as continuing to put out updates to improve the system itself. We can’t wait to see what’s next for the device.

