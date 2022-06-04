Warner Bros Discovery Up For Bringing Back Zack Snyder For DC Comics Films?

Alright…let’s talk about Zack Snyder. Because he has been the source of a LOT of things ever since the DCEU started. He was the one who was meant to guide the DC Comics films into the realm that the Marvel Cinematic Universe had done. He had a clear vision of what he wanted to make. But, after Man of Steel, Warner Bros interfered and started messing with his film (and others) to try and “match the Marvel success”. This led to him leaving during the filming of Justice League (alongside the death of his daughter, Autumn) and that made many fans angry.

What followed was the Snyder Cut campaign, which got Zack Snyder’s Justice League released to big acclaim from fans and critics, and it even won an Oscar for “Fan Cheer Moment”. And yet, that still wasn’t enough for fans. Because with the merger of Warner Bros and Discovery, they knew it was time to #RestoreTheSnyderverse. And guess what? Rumors are saying it MAY happen.

Apparently, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is someone who sees the numbers and goes from there, and Zack Snyder has apparently put up great numbers between his movies and what happened with the social media behind his Justice League movie. So, they’re potentially considering bringing him back.

What’s more, they’re allegedly going to attach him to the “Black Label” films that they’re wanting to expand. That was the brand that had the also Oscar-winning movie Joker, and Todd Phillips (who directed that movie) is allegedly also going to come back to film more of those.

There are also rumors going around that there will be a second Man of Steel film, and Snyder would be the one to direct that if so. These are ALL RUMORS, but sometimes rumors lead to true things, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Source: Geekosity