The Rock Reveals Special Black Adam Posters Ahead Of Trailer Drop

Black Adam is one of two DC Comics movies coming to theaters to end the year (hopefully) strong for the company. And this Wednesday is going to be a big day for fans of the upcoming film as we’re going to get the first trailer for the film. At the last DC Fandome, as well as this years’ CinemaCon, we got a bunch of teasers of the film, but not a true trailer. And as such, many are hyped to see the tone and feel of the film itself.

To help get the fans even more excited for the trailer drop, The Rock himself went and dropped some very stylized posters of Black Adam as well as the Justice Society of America. Giving an even better look at all the costumes of the film. As you can see, the images are very striking, but just as important, one of the posters showcases a battle between Teth Adam and Hawkman, so that is very likely a teaser of what is to come in the film.

We honestly still know precious little plot-wise about the film. We know that Adam’s backstory will be shown, and then he’ll be released in the modern day as per the comic origin. And obviously he’ll meet the Justice Society of America and clash with their ideals in various ways.

The Rock has also noted that the anti-hero style of Adam will be on full display, even calling him the “Dirty Harry” of the DCEU previously. And that’s good, because he’s not meant to be a “true hero”, but one who has a set of convictions and ideals that he stands by no matter what, and then deals out justice the way he sees fit. Especially when it comes to defending his home country.

We’ll see how everything looks when the trailer comes out on June 8th.

Source: Twitter