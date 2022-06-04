Are There Even More Games of Thrones Spinoffs Coming?

At one point in time, Games of Thrones was THE show on television, period, end of story. It had everything. The characters, the plot, the visuals, the twists that made fans gasp, it was great. Then the final season happened and people don’t like to talk about it with the same reverence anymore.

That could change however with the upcoming spinoff/prequel series House of the Dragon. But fans know that was just one of many different Games of Thrones ideas that were trying to replicate what came before. HBO’s VP of Original Programming, Kara Buckley spoke at ATX Television Festival and noted that GOT is still very much on their minds in terms of expanding the content…but only if they feel it’s meaningful.

“We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we’re really excited about the one that will air later this summer,” Buckley revealed. “But, we don’t feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That’s my job, at least. And the team that I’m on, that’s what we’re told to focus on.”

That could be very beneficial to all involved, because a rushed spinoff could hurt the memory of the franchise even more. And those on House of the Dragon state that the show is “very different” from the original, so we’ll have to see how it all plays out when its first season arrives in August.

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming series: “The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm.”

Source: SlashFilm