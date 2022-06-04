Ex-Disney Exec Thinks Johnny Depp Will Be Back As Jack Sparrow?

The tale of Johnny Depp is honestly one that is very complicated and full of…uncertainties in regards to the future. He was at one time one of the biggest A-List stars in Hollywood, then he went on a downturn, then a variety of allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard started to surface and his career (and life) very much started to crash. This included him losing his high-profile roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean series and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

But then, a twist happened, he went to court against Amber Heard in a defamation case…and he won. He won handily, and as a result of that, many people are wondering how long it’ll take for Depp to go and become a part of movies once again.

According to one former Disney exec, they think that Depp will return to Pirates of the Caribbean for the long-rumored Pirates 6:

“I absolutely believe post-verdict that Pirates is primed for rebooting with Johnny as Capt. Jack back on board. There is just too much potential box-office treasure for a beloved character deeply embedded in the Disney culture. With [producer] Jerry Bruckheimer riding high on the massive success of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, there is huge appetite for bringing back bankable Hollywood stars in massively popular franchises.”

That may be true on some level, but during the defamation case, Johnny Depp blasted Disney for their “betrayal” of him. Stating how he went from “innocent to guilty” without any proof or verdict. He even said on the stand that he could be offered $300 million dollars and he wouldn’t take the role again. Do we believe him on that front? It’s hard to say, money does talk, and this could be his chance to redeem his “lackluster” performances in the last two Pirates films.

Disney would also have to be on board with this, and that’s not a guarantee.

