Matt Ryan Up For Being “True Version” Of John Constantine If Brought Back

Let us tell you a story. Years ago, Matt Ryan was hired to become the DC Comics character John Constantine for NBC. Despite killing it in the role, the show was canceled after one season. BUT, he was then brought into the Arrowverse and became a mainstay on Legends of Tomorrow for a few seasons. THEN, he was brought in to voice the character for the slate of DC Comics animated movies. Yet now…all of that is at an end it seems.

However, that doesn’t mean Matt Ryan has thrown in the towel, he would be up for coming back as John…if he got to be the comics version:

“”I feel so blessed, really, being able to play John Constantine throughout all these different mediums, and for so long,” Ryan said. “It’s been years since I first started playing this character, and I’m still here, and I think that is partly down to the fans’ acceptance of me. the character is such an iconic role, and the first thing you want to do is try to be true to those original comics which I’ve fallen in love with. That can be difficult sometimes in the various different mediums you’re working on, whether it’s on network television, or whatever you’re working on. I feel like I’ve come to really love John and he’s a part of me in a way. There’ a much darker, more grittier aspect to the character that I’d love the opportunity to get to flesh out in whatever medium that would be. I feel like in some of the various different mediums that Iv’e worked in, predominantly the television stuff, we’re doing a somewhat lightened version of him for television. There’s a part of me that yearns to do the R-rated stuff, and really show that I can really do that part of the character, as well — the nasty, dirty con artist type of guy.”

Which…fans would be all for, and with HBO Max an option for that…you never know…

Source: ComicBook.com