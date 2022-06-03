Deadpool 3 Writers State Disney Is Supportive Of “Vulgar” Film

There are a lot of things going on with Marvel right now, and much of it is exciting. Ms. Marvel is almost out, Thor Love and Thunder has many excited, and the 2023-and on films are looking promising. Somewhere in that mix is that of Deadpool 3. We know that it’s coming, we know that Ryan Reynolds is back as the Merc With The Mouth, AND we know it’ll be in the MCU.

BUT, the one thing that MANY fans are still worried about is the tone of the film. Because every MCU film so far has been PG-13 rated, and Deadpool is meant to be R-rated as the previous two films showed. So, during an interview, writer Rhett Reese settled the score on that front.

“Don’t worry about that,” Reese told Den of Geek. “They’ve been very supportive with regard to that. Now when it comes to a particular joke, if we cross a line, maybe we’ll hear at some point, ‘Maybe not that joke.’ But I think they’ve been incredibly supportive of what we’re doing, because obviously we were doing it separate from them for a long time, and I think they’ve seen the success and they’ve had their own even greater success. So hopefully it’ll be a marriage made in heaven. But we’ve definitely got their support, and that’s a great thing to feel.”

He also reiterated that the MCU is indeed the setting for Deadpool 3 and that gives the team a LOT of options:

“It’s a thrill,” Reese said. “It’s an absolute thrill to have the band back together, to have a new backdrop in the MCU with new characters, new villains, that kind of thing. You know, it’s never a marriage we necessarily saw coming—Fox and Disney, that was an external thing [separate] from our storytelling process. But we’re absolutely finding the serendipity and the gold in that situation, or we’re trying to.”

So, while we don’t have a release date for the movie as of yet, there is enough to keep fans excited as we hopefully get ever closer to it.

Source: Den of Geek