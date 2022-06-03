Is Warner Bros Discovery Trying To Recruit Kevin Feige?

If you wanted to make a list of reasons why the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe have had very different paths, it honestly wouldn’t have to do with casting, or even movie quality (despite what some might say). It all has to do with two things: guidance and trust. The DCEU was supposed to be guided by Zack Snyder in large part, but Warner bros got cold feet one movie in and decided to try and shape things more like the MCU, and it backfired on them in many ways. Meanwhile, the MCU was guided by Kevin Feige, and outside of a few scuffles early on…he helped shape one of the greatest things in movie history.

And now he’s doing the same thing with the Disney+ shows, including help make Ms. Marvel (much to the joy of its star). With the Warner Bros Discovery merger, one of the reported goals of its new leader (David Zaslav) is to make sure the DCEU matches up to the MCU. And that report also states that they’re potentially trying to get Kevin Feige to help out with that:

Zaslav could make another run at Feige, who, I’m told, talked pretty seriously with Warners a few years ago when he was angling to escape the oversight of Marvel’s then-madman C.E.O. Ike Perlmutter. (Iger and Horn ended up siding with Feige, smartly.) And Warners has in the past reached out to Louis D’Esposito and other key Feige deputies, with no luck… Zaz has been looking, but given Feige’s stature in town and the inevitable comparisons between Marvel and DC, this is among the most thankless high-profile gigs in entertainment.”

This isn’t the first time a report about getting “Feige-like individual” for the DCEU has been floated around. Part of the problem of the DCEU before the merger was that without that guiding force there were all sorts of projects announced…but then nothing happened with them. No matter what happens next, hopefully WBD can figure things out so fans can know what’s coming in terms of DC Comics movies, and enjoy them.

Source: Puck