Elliot Page Talks Being Themselves In Umbrella Academy Season 3

The Umbrella Academy is coming back this month for a highly-anticipated third season that’s going to feature a lot of big changes. Not the least of which is potentially the end of the world (for a third time) as well as how there’s a rival academy in the Sparrows who don’t get along with the Hargreeves that well. But for one of their stars, Elliot Page, this season is different for another reason.

In an interview, they couldn’t help but praise their co-stars and how they have all grown since the season began.

“I’ve learned how special it is to play one character for so long, to evolve with a family of characters,” he said. “All of us have gone through a lot. Years have gone by, and we’ve changed and grown in our own ways. I love watching the growth happen alongside the show, our personalities interweaving and all of us having our own moments. I’m just learning to love the whole journey of it.”

And of course, not unlike Elliot, their character of Vanya is going to become Victor in the show to reflect the actors’ new transition, and they are very excited for it, and for people to see it as they act:

“I know I look different to others, but to me I’m just starting to look like myself. It’s indescribable, because I’m just like, there I am. And thank God. Here I am. So the greatest joy is just being able to feel present, literally, just to be present. To go out in a group of new people and be able to engage in a way where I didn’t feel this constant sensation to flee from my body, this never-ending sensation of anxiety and nervousness and wanting out. When I say I couldn’t have ever imagined feeling that way, I mean that with every sense of me.”

The third season will arrive on June 22nd on Netflix.

Source: Esquire