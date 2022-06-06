Punisher Reboot Coming To Disney Plus?

With the new reboot of Daredevil underway for Disney+, it sparks a lot of rumors and ideas for fans. Now that Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock is apart of the MCU after showing up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it makes us wonder if and when the other Defenders heroes will join the universe. With the Daredevil reboot happening, this means we just might be getting a long overdue Punisher reboot as well after the cancellations in 2019 on Netfilx.

When rumors first sparked after No Way Home about our beloved characters coming back to the big screen, Jon Bernthal had an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where they discussed if he’d come back as a Punisher if he was asked to. Bernthal stated that he loves the character of Frank Castle and is “enormously protective” of the character, but he wouldn’t return just because they asked him to either. “It’s not about whether you do the character; it’s about whether you can do it right,” Berthal stated. “And I’m only interested in doing it right.” It is slightly concerning considering that the MCU shows we’ve seen put on by Disney+ so far have been more on the PG side, but since moving over the Punisher and other R-rated Marvel shows to the platform, we hope that won’t stop them from continuing the shows as they were before.

Frank Castle’s first appearance was in Daredevil Season 2 when Murdock and Foggy Nelson took on Frank’s homicide case. However, it wasn’t the first time Matt and Frank met in the show. Matt had tracked down the fellow vigilnate and was even kidnapped by The Punisher. Killing bad guys, especially gangs and criminal operations, is personal to Frank. His wife and children were murdered in the crossfire of a gang fight, and he took a bullet to the head that made him legally dead for a brief time.

With the ending we had in Season 2, where Frank Castle was still the Punisher, a rebooted series might could show us what he ahs been up to since after his time protecting Amy. What many fans would like to see is a romance between him and Karen Page, but that could become very messy if she’s also in the Daredevil reboot and if it takes place a lot later than the previous seasons. We’ll just have to see how all of that plays out.

There’s a lot of things that could be coming our way in the future, including possibly a Midnight Sons limited series which we’d all love to see. The only other concern with the reboots of these shows is, if it goes in the same direction like past MCU limited shows, there will only be six episodes, which doesn’t give a lot of time for things like the Netflix seasons did, but we will just have to hope that Disney will do the shows the same justice

