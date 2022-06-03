The Flash Movie Testing Well So Far?

If there was a single movie to truly define the chaotic nature of the DCEU as a whole, that would be The Flash movie. This movie was reportedly in the works for years before the DCEU ever happened. Then, when Zack Snyder hired Ezra Miller to be his Barry Allen, things felt like they were going to be on a straight path right to the box office. Except, that the movie has been fraught with script issues, directors coming in and then departing, actor issues (including ones with Ezra Miller) and so on.

And even this year in 2022, we had the Miller incidents, and the fact that it was FINALLY supposed to come out…and then got delayed until June of NEXT year. Which is a little bad because this film was supposed to be a “soft reboot” for the DC comics films as a whole, but now that is up in the air.

So given all of that…is there any good news for The Flash that fans can latch onto? The answer is yes. Because according to a new report, test screenings have been done for a version of the film (no doubt without all the VFX as that was the big reason it got delayed to 2023) and the report says it was “extremely well-received”. Which if nothing else…is potentially really good.

It’s important to note though that the movie has only been seen by certain people, and as recent movies and TV shows have proven, just because a certain group of people like it…doesn’t mean that everyone else will.

But, based on what we have seen, and the various teases that have been promoted, things do indeed look promising for this film. And if the “soft reboot” is in place, especially with Warner Bros Discovery now a thing, we could be getting some stabilization soon enough.

