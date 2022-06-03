Sonic Frontiers Gets New Combat Gameplay Video

Sonic Frontiers has a new six-minute video featuring the game’s combat. Following on the heels of the seven-minute gameplay video released earlier this week that focused on movement and puzzle-solving, this new video show Sonic squaring off with several mechanical baddies.

The video demonstrates several different attacks at the Blue Blur’s disposal. Similar to the combat in Sonic Heroes, Sonic can hit enemies with a series of magnetic bounces, in addition to punch and kick combos. By racing in a circle around enemies, he creates a wind strike, which delivers a blow to several enemies at once or flings the shield off another enemy, allowing Sonic to attack its vulnerable interior.

In the video, Sonic fights three types of smaller enemies before tackling a titan-sized adversary. The small foes appear to be machine-like creatures, a somewhat strange contrast to the soft, natural setting of the game. Each enemy has a different fighting style, ranging from electrical shocks to shields to stabbing attacks.

To take on the giant titan, Sonic has to wait until it strikes down with an arm-like appendage. He then races up the arm while avoiding colored energy bursts (red bursts repel Sonic but blue bursts give him a speed boost). Once at the top, he unleashes a flurry of strikes at the titan’s vulnerable head.

Fan reaction to Sonic Frontiers‘ first gameplay video has been mixed, with comparisons to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild being almost inevitable. Both of the gameplay videos still leave a lot of questions about the game’s story, leveling progression, and much more, but hopefully, fans will get more information at Summer Game Fest.

Sonic Frontiers is slated for a holiday 2022 release.