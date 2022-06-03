Moon Knight Season 1 Streaming Numbers Revealed!

One of the things that Disney+ is allowing franchises like Marvel and Star Wars to do is to give life to characters and series that might not have worked on the big screen for one reason or another, and yet as a smaller TV series or limited series, can be fleshed out enough to make people want to watch. They may have started with more “go-to” series like Loki and others, but with ones like Moon Knight, they had to hope that fans watched.

Critics and fans did seem to like it, but that is only one metric in which to judge things. The streaming numbers for Moon Knight have arrived…so…where does it rank amongst the others? Well, when you tally in the viewership over the weeks of its episode premieres, you get 3.7 billion minutes watched. That puts it above Hawkeye, but below Falcon and the Winter Soldier…and the rest of the live-action originals.

Now, to be fair, this doesn’t mean it failed because it’s only above Hawkeye (who remember, is an MCU original via Avengers), it’s kind of the opposite. This shows that it was able to beat an established character despite Moon Knight himself being a rather niche one that many casual comic fans don’t know about in-depth.

Furthermore, it should be noted that in multiple weeks (going from episode to episode), the series actually increased viewership, including for the week of the finale. So whether by intrigue or word-of-mouth, more people did come to watch it over time, helping lend to that minutes number.

So, if there is a Season 2 (which has not been confirmed yet), we could see those numbers return and increase. The question now is whether fellow new characters in She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel will get the same viewership when their series arrive.

Source: THR