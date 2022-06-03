Green Lantern HBO Max Series Still Has No Start Date

Let’s rewind the clocks back about a decade, ok? When the DCEU started, they only had Man of Steel. This was meant to try and see if they could bring in the DC Comics universe to the modern era outside of The Dark Knight Trilogy. After Man of Steel’s success, they outlined a LOT of movies that they were planning to make, and one of them (set for 2020 at the time) was a movie about Green Lantern.

Then, after things started to change due to Warner Bros interference, it was going to be a movie about the entire GL Corps, which was fine…until that didn’t happen either. And THEN, a project for HBO Max was announced where a bunch of different Green Lanterns both past and present would get the spotlight.

The problem? Despite it being announced for a long time…there’s been very little progress on it. In fact, the only “progress” was the casting of two actors for just two of the roles. Including Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott (the OG Lantern of Earth).

But while he has enthusiasm for the role…even he doesn’t know when it’s going to start filming:

“I am very excited,” Irvine revealed. “At the same time, it’s been a project that’s been around for some time. As far as I know, there’s no start date, but when I get the call, I will pop on my green tights and be there. I think it’s a very difficult time at the moment to get any project off the ground and I know they want to do that project in a very large scale. I think getting all the stars to align on such an ambitious telling of that story is difficult, and I hope it all comes together at some point. But these things, unfortunately, take a long time and they take a lot of different aspects to all line up.”

This is just one of MANY DC Comics projects that don’t have progress or start dates going, and that’s why many hope the Warner Bros Discovery merger fixes things in a hurry so that fans don’t have to keep waiting for “progress to happen.”

