The Bad Batch Gets Season 2 Premiere Date!

For the last week or so, Star Wars has been on the minds of a lot of people. Because between the Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere, as well as Star Wars Celebration, and other matters, there’s been a lot to talk about. In the good way, the bad way, and the surprising way. We’ll focus on the positive here and note that at Star Wars Celebration they showed off some sizzle reels, teasers, and trailers for various properties of theirs, including their animated series The Bad Batch.

This show about the fan-favorite Clone Troopers from Clone Wars Season 7 got their first season last year, and now, we’re awaiting their second. At Celebration, we got a trailer showing off a great many things. But today, we have a release date for when it’s going to come out: September 28th, 2022. That means we’re just under 4 months away from its premiere, and that’s not too shabby.

Especially considering that before then we have Obi-Wan Kenobi’s final three episodes, and the Andor series will be nearly done by the time this second season arrives. So fans won’t be starving for more content.

The Bad Batch Season 2, as shown by the trailer, will feature the augmented soldiers fighting further for their own freedom from the growing power of the Empire. And they’ll need to get more allies in order to keep Omega safe, as well as keep training her as an official member of the group. Some of the highlights included them meeting a wookie Jedi, a glimpse of Emperor Palpatine, and more.

No doubt there are many more surprises awaiting fans in Season 2, and no doubt fans are hoping they keep this season going as long as they possible can to ensure the “Clone Wars style” survives. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Source: Reddit