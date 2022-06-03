Still No God Of War: Ragnarok News At State Of Play

While yesterday’s State of Play event turned out some surprise announcements and interesting reveals, there was one pretty notable absentee from proceedings. Many in the gaming community were hoping for an update on all things God Of War: Ragnarok, but unfortunately, were left without answers once again.

It’s been a while since we had any news out of Sony Santa Monica Studio about God Of War: Ragnarok. The last we heard anything concrete about it was back in April when Sony’s Santa Monica Studio’s Cory Balrog appeared in a Twitter clip discussing the original game’s fourth anniversary.

Since then, speculation has been ramping up, after God Of War: Ragnarok was rated in Korea, and most recently, the original game was added to June’s lineup of free PS+ games. Oh, and there was that merchandise sighting that also suggested that the game could be launching at the end of September, which also added to the rumour mill. However, most of the community was clearly expecting an announcement or update of some kind at the most recent State of Play.

I guess God Of War Ragnarok wasn't a requirement for a good state of play 👀 — King Lamar & The Big Steppers (@LamarTheGreat20) June 2, 2022

Some aren’t too concerned though, with certain members of the gaming community suggesting that perhaps the scale of the much-anticipated sequel means it’ll be getting its own showcase event when the marketing cycle really kicks into gear (whenever that may be).

My other prediction is God of War Ragnarok isn't here. And will instead have its own State of Play in a couple weeks (would love to be wrong though!) — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) June 2, 2022

Sony and Santa Monica Studio have both reassured players that God Of War: Ragnarok will definitely be coming in 2022. However, it’s definitely starting to feel as though the lack of updates is beginning to frustrate and disappoint much of the community. That said, there are plenty of game showcase events coming up this month in which God Of War: Ragnarok may make an appearance, the next of which is happening next Thursday at Summer Game Fest. We’ll just have to wait and see if Kratos decides to show up and share some new information then.

