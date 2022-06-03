Resident Evil 4 Remake Will Reimagine Storyline And Modernise Gameplay

Fresh off the back of yesterday’s reveal at Sony’s State of Play showcase, there are some further details now emerging about the Resident Evil 4 Remake. While the reveal trailer that premiered during the PlayStation event showcased some of the cinematic action from Capcom and gave eager fans a first look at some of the reconstructed settings and character horrors that are expected to feature in-game, the game’s new website has now offered up some more information about the upcoming title’s new vibe.

As a remake of the original Resident Evil 4 game from 2005, the upcoming horror adventure will bring “state-of-the-art survival horror” to the new console generation and will also feature “a reimagined storyline” alongside “modernised gameplay”. The premise of the story is also teased on the website, outlining protagonist Leon’s role as the one tasked with rescuing the President’s daughter from a remote European village. That village was clearly detailed in the game’s reveal trailer, and although it appears to have been somewhat updated, so far it looks every bit as creepy as it did in the original.

How exactly the storyline will be reimagined to appeal to new audiences as well as remain true to the core of the original experience that the Resident Evil community will be expecting remains to be seen. However, it seems that fans won’t have too much longer to wait for further information. Over on Twitter, one eagle-eyed user has discovered that the official Resident Evil account in Japan has revealed that we’ll be getting a full trailer for the Resident Evil 4 Remake at Summer Game Fest, which takes place next Thursday, June 9th.

As retweeted, the official Japanese RE Twitter says this was just a teaser for the "full" 1st trailer of RE:4. Definitely implies the full trailer will be next week at Summer Game Fest, & also means there may be more RE announcements there. https://t.co/PXHzYat75r — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) June 3, 2022

Resident Evil 4 Remake is planned for release on March 24th, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC via Steam.

Source