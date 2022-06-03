Batgirl Directors Talk Michael Keaton’s Batman Return

The Batgirl movie at present doesn’t have a release date, but fans are still nonetheless excited about it due to the fact that this will be the TRUE live-action appearance of Batgirl in a movie (suck it, Batman & Robin!). She’ll be played by Leslie Grace, and accompanied by actors JK Simmons (who returns for his DCEU role of Commissioner Gordon) as well as Brendan Fraser who will play Firefly. And then, of course, there is Michael Keaton.

Who obviously is going to play the original Batman from the blockbuster films of the past, but no could confirm that…until now. As the directors have finally admitted that it’s him. Yes, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah both did an interview and admitted as much:

“Can we say anything?” El Arbi smiled before Fallah responded, “F*** yes. The O.G. Batman is in the movie.”

While that was the worst kept secret in the universe, it’s still nice to have confirmation. This also makes many wonder if that’ll affect the release date for Batgirl as Keaton will re-debut in the Flash movie which is set to arrive next year now after another set of delays.

Either way, the presence on Michael Keaton on set was apparently a big thing for the directors, as Leslie Grace noted in a separate interview:

“It was wild for everyone,” Grace explained. “Our directors were like two little kids. They’re legit Batman nerds openly. He’s Batman, man! I couldn’t even believe that I was sharing space with Batman. I want to say more, but I can’t. It was insane, surreal, incredible. It was the stuff of dreams really.”

That’s nice to hear because why not enjoy being in the presence of one of your heroes, right? We’ll just have to wait and see when we hear more about the Batgirl movie.

Source: ComicBook.com