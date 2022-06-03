Horizon Forbidden West is receiving a major update as part of Sony’s State of Play conference earlier today. The new update adds a bunch of new features mostly aimed at long-time players. Highlights include the addition of New Game+, an ultra hard difficulty mode, improved visuals for performance mode, and even new trophies. The update also comes with fixes for various bugs and issues that players have come across since the game launched in February. Check out the full Horizon Forbidden West 1.14 patch notes and update trailer below.

Horizon Forbidden West Major Update 1.14 Patch Notes and Trailer

Patch 1.14 for Horizon Forbidden West is now available. Take a look through the notes below, and make sure to update your game before jumping back into the world. Please also make sure to download Hotfix 1.15 when updating your game.

** Please note that some patch notes may contain SPOILERS!**

NEW FEATURES

We’re so thankful for our incredibly talented community and are happy to announce that this major update includes much-requested features, including:

New Game+

Ultra Hard difficulty mode when selecting the difficulty for New Game or New Game Plus

Reset Skills functionality within the menu

New functionality to apply a different look to Aloy’s armor.

New Rewards available in New Game+ (Weapons, Dyes and Face Paints)

A New Trophy Set

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Performance and Stability

Improved visual fidelity in Performance Mode.

Multiple crash fixes.

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Sea of Sands” where progression was blocked when trying to open the valve.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Broken Sky” where the quest would become stuck if the cinematic was skipped too fast.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Dying Lands” where the quest did not progress after defeating the Grimhorn.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Breaking Even” where the beams that need to be interacted with would not be present.

World Activities

Fixed an issue where fast-traveling to Rebel Outpost: High Turning would send Aloy somewhere else.

Fixed an issue where the campfire in Rebel Camp: Devil’s Grasp would remain unavailable after completing the camp.

Fixed an issue where an objective would not be completed in Rebel Camp: The Hive

Fixed an issue in The Arena where the timer would continue counting down after defeating all the machines.

Datapoints

Oops… Added World Datapoint 63, which can be found somewhere near the Widemaw site on the Isle of Spires.

Machines

Fixed an issue where the Tallneck shockblast would destroy all other machines.

Fixed an issue where the Fireclaw would not go into the Shocked or Knocked Down State when triggered during certain attacks.

Fixed an issue where the Behemoth would be able to chain charge attacks in rapid succession.

Fixed an issue where detached machine parts could fall through the floor.

Humanoids

Reduced the armor health for the Quen Imperial Guard to be more in line with the other enemies.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the tier 4 Hammerburst Boltblaster would deal less damage than the tier 3 version.

Fixed an issue where enemies would become suspicious when spotting an active Blast Trap.

Fixed an issue where some weapons did not give Valor correctly.

Reduced crafting costs for crafting Traps at a Workbench.

Rebalanced crafting costs for Elite & Advanced Traps when crafting in the wild.

Fixed an issue where some weapon perks did not give the correct values.

Skills

Updated the Resilient Trapper skill with new values.

Fixed an issue where the Braced Shot would become buffed in unintended ways.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue where canisters would have different rarities.

Added an option to show or hide grapple icons.

Added a “Pry Open” option under the Hold/Toggle Accessibility Settings.

Added an option for overriding machines to switch to ‘Toggle’ in the Accessibility Settings.

Updated icons for various machine parts.

Performance and Stability

Additional streaming fixes in game.

Additional crash fixes.

Photo mode

Added Filmgrain to photo mode. Grain scales with intensity: low values have small grain, high values increase the size of the grain, which leaves the higher values especially suited to black and white experimentation.

Other

Fixed an issue where loot barrels would not get destroyed in one hit.

Fixed an issue where overheal would not take the higher value when consuming Health Potions and Food at the same time.

Fixed an issue where civilians would not always respond to rain.

Fixed an issue where the Motion Aiming did not work for the second controller when using the Co-Pilot feature.

Fixed an issue where Aloy could still control a mount when in the Shocked State.

Fixed an issue where Aloy could crawl through a vent while holding a battery.

Multiple localization and subtitles fixes and improvements.

Multiple lighting fixes and improvements.

HOTFIX 1.15

Fixed HUD elements showing simultaneously when starting the game in specific circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the dialogue with Untalla did not complete the activity after handing in all Black Boxes.

Fixed an issue where custom difficulty was not restored properly when loading a game that was made with custom difficulty selected.

Improved The Arena text readability in Arabic.

