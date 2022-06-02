State of Play: Sony Announces Beautiful Indie Title Season: A Letter to the Future, Releases Fall 2022

During Sony’s State of Play event, not only did we receive big triple-A announcements like Resident Evil 4, PSVR 2 Games, and Final Fantasy 16, but we also got a look at some beautiful indie games.

One of the two indie games that were at the event, Season: A letter to the Future looks incredible due to its unique art style, and what seems to be a deep and memorable story. The new trailer is about a minute and 42 seconds long and you get a good sense of what the game will be about. Finally, the trailer ends with an announcement that the game will release in autumn 2022.

Check out the new trailer for Season: A Letter to the Future down below:

