Card Shark Now Available on Nintendo Switch

In Card Shark, cheating at cards is the only way to get ahead. Take a trip to 18th-century France and learn all sorts of tricks.

Card Shark launched for Nintendo Switch today. Taking place in 18th-century France, the goal of the game is to cheat at cards and then use the rewards of your deceit to buy your way into another game. With lessons from the protagonist, Comte de Saint-Germain, you will learn plenty of tricks to cheat the aristocracy out of their precious coin.

Take a look at the launch trailer below.

If you’re looking to play a round of virtual poker, Card Shark may not be the game for you. It focuses on the deception and strategy aspects. Each “card game” you play will teach you a new way to cheat, but whether or not you win the game has nothing to do with how good you are at cards in real life. To win, you must cheat, and cheat well. Practice signaling to your partner with coded hand movements and learn how to pull off tricks like deck switching, card marking, false deals and more.

And truly, the goal is to be as ruthless and unethical as possible! There are no moral card players at these tables. But be careful because getting caught will come with dire consequences. You could lose all of your money or much worse.

Published by Devolver Digital and developed by Nerial, you can play starting today on Nintendo Switch. There is also a demo available on Steam.

