Legends of Tomorrow Fan-Banner Flys Above Warner Bros

There was a time when media fan voices only mattered on two very specific levels. The first was the money that they would put into the box office to watch a film or buy a record/CD, or the ratings that they provided when they watched a TV show. But especially in the last few years, fans have been using social media and other platforms to try and get things done that they feel needs to get done. We’ve seen multiple fan movements to get movies fixed (See: Sonic), restored (See: Snyder Cut) and TV series brought back for a true final season (See: Manifest, among others). And now, the fans of Legends of Tomorrow are trying to add their names to that list.

Legends of Tomorrow was canceled not too long ago and fans are still very miffed about it. Mainly because this was the ‘little show that could’ and went from being a generic superhero series with B-List characters to being one of the more creative and endearing shows out there. It had a very loyal following, and yet the new heads of Warner Bros Discovery apparently canceled it…because they didn’t want to pay the fees for the lots they were shooting on.

Naturally, fans were furious about this and have been doing their own mini-campaign to try and rectify this mistake. Including getting a billboard put up in Time Square, and now, they’ve flown a banner above Warner Bros studio in Burbank telling the studio to “Be A Hero, Save Legends of Tomorrow”.

It’s a tactic that Snyder Cut and Ayer Cut fans are very familiar with because they did similar things to try and get their movements going (and one of them succeeded you might recall.)

Their fervor was likely built even more to the first trailer for Gotham Knights which has EVERYONE pretty much raging against the machine that WBD would approve this…but cancel Legends of Tomorrow. We’ll just have to see what happens next.

Source: ComicBook.com