Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge Attraction Receives New Trailer, Opens Early 2023 at Universal Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed a new trailer for an upcoming attraction of the highly anticipated Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. Check it out down below:

The new trailer showcases exactly what parkgoers can expect from the new attraction, as they will experience a simulation of a Mario Kart-styled race. The new ride is the world’s first interactive attraction, flaunting brand-new cutting-edge technology. In the short, 30-second promotional video, ride-goers are seen putting on special goggles as they battle the nefarious Bowser on many iconic tracks seen in the Mario Kart games. In typical Mario Kart fashion, the iconic soundtracks, familiar character faces, and karts from the games are all present, a true work of art. Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is the first announced of many new attractions heading to Universal Studios Hollywood.

“Ready to experience Mario Kart™ like never before? Put on the special goggles and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Collect coins and throw shells to win the Golden Cup on the world’s ﬁrst interactive Mario Kart ride with cutting-edge technology at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD”

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge opens up in early 2023 in Universal Studios Hollywood.

