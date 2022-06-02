Gearbox Publisher Sale Announced for Steam, Special 5-Day Promotion Now Live

Gearbox is home to many great titles and today the publisher has announced that they will be holding a special 5-day sale over on Steam.

The sale is now live and will end on Monday, June 6 at 9:59 a.m. PT/ 12:59 p.m. EST. The list of games stretches really far from Godfall Ultimate Edition, to Have a Nice Day. If you’re in need of a new game, or just want to stack up on some while they’re on sale, this is the time to buy as the sale can have up to 92% off the original price!

The special five-day sale, with discounts of up to 90% off, highlights the variety of Gearbox Publishing titles and includes recently released games such as Godfall: Ultimate Edition and Have a Nice Death. Additionally, community favorites Risk of Rain 2 and Tribes of Midgard will be on sale, plus even more! The event is live right now and runs to Monday, June 6 at 9:59 a.m. PT.

Check out the full list of games down below: (courtesy of Twinfinte)

If you’re not a PC gamer, there is another epic sale going on over at PlayStation. Titled the Days of Play, gamers can snag some amazing deals on the PlayStation Store. The sale is currently live and will run until June 13th. Make sure to check out the PlayStation Days of Play sale event right here!

