‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Makes Streaming Service Debut Late June￼

Marvel Entertainment has announced the newly released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is heading to Disney+ only a month after release.

Check out the announcement video down below:

The new promotional video showcases the cast of the film, in which Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), and Benedict Wong (Wong) share their hard work and passion that was poured into the making of this film and thank the fans for their support. We get to the big announcement, which is the moment, Marvel fans have been waiting for. The big news here is that just a little more than a month after its release in theaters, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be heading to Disney+ on June 22.

In the film, “Dr Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.” The film is directed by legendary director, Sam Raimi, written by Michael Waldron, and produced by Kevin Feige. This film landing on Disney+ will be quite useful for fans who would like to revisit the MCU title in the comfort of their home, and given the ability to rewatch certain scenes to catch all the easter eggs. This entry has big implications for the future of the MCU and the different possibilities it can offer and the more fans watch it, the better understanding it will make of the bigger picture.

Finally, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently in theaters and make its at-home streaming debut on June 22.

Source