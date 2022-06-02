EA Details Latest The Sims 4 Expansion, Which is Centered Around Werewolves

EA has released a new trailer for the upcoming expansion pack for The Sims 4. This time around players can do something they have never done before — turn into a werewolf!

The Sims 4 Werewolves pack allows players to discover the Moonwood Mill, learn about the lycanthrope lore, and turn their sims into werewolves! The new expansion pack is one of the most creative ones so far and if you’re into werewolves, this will be perfect for you. In addition, they released a new gameplay trailer showcasing the wolves in action as well as some of the other additions joining the expansion. The Werewolves expansion pack is set to release on June 16 across all platforms.

Check out the new trailer for The Sims 4 Werewolves expansion pack down below:

Answer the call of the night 🌙🌲 in #TheSims4Werewolves Game Pack. Discover Moonwood Mill, lycanthrope lore & what sharp teeth you'll have as you transform into your unique werewolf 🐺✨ Available June 16 🌚



Drop an "AWOO" if you're ready to join the dark side of the moon? pic.twitter.com/lCaPFmH1H0 — The Sims (@TheSims) June 2, 2022

In related EA news, they have officially given Bioware’s upcoming Dragon Age RPG title a name. Fans of the series will see the next entry in the Dragon Age franchise in the form of Dreadwolf. Yes, Dragon Age 4: Dreadwolf has been officially detailed and while it’s still aways from release, the developers did manage to release some new story details to spark some intrigue for the players. If you want to learn more about the upcoming game, check out our full article right here!

The Sims 4 Werewolves pack is set to release on June 16 for all platforms. Are you excited about the upcoming expansion pack? Let us know in the comments below!

